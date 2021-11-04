Diesel cheaper by Rs 19 in Karnataka, but petrol still Rs 100

Diesel price in Karnataka will see a reduction of Rs 19.47 a litre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said Thursday.

Similarly, the price of petrol will drop by Rs 13.30. However, petrol will still cost Rs 100.63.

“Diesel prices reduced from Rs 104.50 to Rs 85.03, a reduction of Rs 19.47. Petrol prices reduced from Rs 113.93 to Rs 100.63, a reduction of Rs 13.30,” the chief minister’s office said in a note.

“Karnataka’s share of sales tax on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel from 24% to 14.34%,” the CMO said after the Finance Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.

The rate of tax on aviation fuel has been revised to 28 per cent whereas it will be 5.5 per cent on piped natural gas (PNG).

“Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel,” Bommai’s office said.

