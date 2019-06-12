Disproportionate assets: ACB raids babus across state

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday carried out searches on the properties of officials, suspected to have disproportionate assets, across the state.

The officials who were searched include, Kallappa M Hosamani, Chemistry professor, Karnatak University Dharwad (KUD), Uday D Chabbi, Assitant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Joida sub-division, Uttara Kannada and Mahadevappa, Assistant Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Mangaluru.

According to ACB, officials carried out searches at Kallappa and his relatives’ residences at Srinagar and Gulgunjikoppa in Dharwad. He had earlier served as the registrar of KUD.

Similarly, searches were carried out on the residences of Uday in Belagavi and Dandeli, and his two offices. Mahadevappa’s houses at Siddehalli in Bengaluru, Kadripade in Dakshina Kannada and Kanivehalli in Chitradurga district and his office were searched by officials.

During raids on engineer Mahadevappa, officials got documents related to five sites and 18 acres of agricultural land apart from around Rs 21 lakh cash.

Of the cash seized, Rs 3.11 lakh was in denominations of foreign currency which included 2150 US dollars and 4,800 Hong Kong dollars. Similarly, during raids on executive engineer Uday, documents pertaining to three sites and Rs 11 lakh cash was found. Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 31.43 lakh were also found.