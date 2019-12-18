Distance education to be availed only via KSOU soon

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will be the sole university to offer courses through distance mode, as the state government looks to restructure the distance education system in Karnataka.

The decision to make distance education the sole preserve of the Mysuru-based KSOU was taken on Tuesday at the General Council meeting of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

The VC of KSOU had raised objection over other universities offering distance education, causing huge financial loss to the KSOU.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan. Sources present in the meeting told DH that the topic was discussed for more than an hour. After listening to all the VCs of various universities, the minister directed officials of the department to take necessary measures and issue an order in this regard.

As of now, University of Mysore, Bangalore University, Kuvempu University-Shivamogga, Mangalore University, Konaje and Karnataka University, Dharwad, are offering distance education.

Interestingly, these universities obtained permission to offer courses through distance mode from the UGC for the next three to five years.

“As a few of the universities have obtained permission for the next few years, we need to check on how to communicate about the discontinuation of the same with UGC,” an official from the department said.