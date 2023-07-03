DKS breaks down in Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar broke down while remembering Congress leader late R Dhruvanarayana during a condolence motion in the Assembly on Monday.
"Like D K Suresh is my brother, Dhruvanarayana was my brother in politics," Shivakumar said. Shivakumar also said that he wanted Dhruvanarayana to take over as the next Karnataka Congress president.
Also Read | DKS refutes 'transfer mafia' allegations
"If he was alive, then none could've stopped Dhruvanarayana from being here as a minister." A former MP, Dhruvanarayana (62) died in March following a cardiac arrest. The Assembly also condoled the deaths of former ministers Anjanamurthy, D B Inamdar, former MLAs U R Sabhapathi, K Venkataswamy, Ophthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty and others.
