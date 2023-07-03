DKS breaks down in Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar broke down while remembering Congress leader late R Dhruvanarayana during a condolence motion in the Assembly on Monday.

"Like D K Suresh is my brother, Dhruvanarayana was my brother in politics," Shivakumar said. Shivakumar also said that he wanted Dhruvanarayana to take over as the next Karnataka Congress president.

"If he was alive, then none could've stopped Dhruvanarayana from being here as a minister." A former MP, Dhruvanarayana (62) died in March following a cardiac arrest. The Assembly also condoled the deaths of former ministers Anjanamurthy, D B Inamdar, former MLAs U R Sabhapathi, K Venkataswamy, Ophthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty and others.