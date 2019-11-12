DKS hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 12 2019, 06:59am ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2019, 07:01am ist
Congress leader D K Shivakumar. (PTI photo)

Congress leader D K Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last night, after he complained of chest pain. 

Earlier this month, he was advised two weeks’ bed rest by doctors who were treating him for fluctuations in his blood pressure. 

 

More to follow...

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Bengaluru
