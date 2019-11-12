DKS hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Congress leader D K Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last night, after he complained of chest pain.
Karnataka: Congress leader DK Shivakumar admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last night, after he complained of chest pain. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RBeKHZSg4e
— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019
Earlier this month, he was advised two weeks’ bed rest by doctors who were treating him for fluctuations in his blood pressure.
More to follow...
