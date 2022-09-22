ED launches money-laundering probe into PSI scam

ED launches money-laundering probe into PSI scam

The ED recently approached the 1st ACMM court seeking permission to record the statements of some accused arrested in the scam

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2022, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 05:45 ist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a money-laundering investigation into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. 

In August, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after concluding from an examination of the FIRs and charge sheets that money laundering had taken place in the scam. According to the ED, candidates bribed officials to clear the exam held in October last year. 

The ED recently approached the 1st ACMM court seeking permission to record the statements of some accused arrested in the scam. This was in respect to the case registered at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru. 

The central agency has sought to take the statements of D Harsha, a First-Division Assistant (FDA) posted in the police recruitment wing; Shanthakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP); Manjunath R, Section Superintendent, District Police Office, Chikkamagaluru; Sharathkumar R, a middleman, and Jagruth S, a candidate. 

Harsha is accused of colluding with candidates and taking huge bribes from them to help them pass the exam. Shanthakumar is accused of receiving money from Harsha for tampering with candidates' OMR sheets to help them crack the exam. Sharathkumar and Manjunath acted as go-betweens for Harsha and some candidates. 

All the accused are currently in judicial custody, and the ED will take their statements in the Central Prison at Parappana Agarahara, sources said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Karnataka
PSI scam

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 