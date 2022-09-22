ED launches money-laundering probe into PSI scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a money-laundering investigation into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

In August, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after concluding from an examination of the FIRs and charge sheets that money laundering had taken place in the scam. According to the ED, candidates bribed officials to clear the exam held in October last year.

The ED recently approached the 1st ACMM court seeking permission to record the statements of some accused arrested in the scam. This was in respect to the case registered at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

The central agency has sought to take the statements of D Harsha, a First-Division Assistant (FDA) posted in the police recruitment wing; Shanthakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP); Manjunath R, Section Superintendent, District Police Office, Chikkamagaluru; Sharathkumar R, a middleman, and Jagruth S, a candidate.

Harsha is accused of colluding with candidates and taking huge bribes from them to help them pass the exam. Shanthakumar is accused of receiving money from Harsha for tampering with candidates' OMR sheets to help them crack the exam. Sharathkumar and Manjunath acted as go-betweens for Harsha and some candidates.

All the accused are currently in judicial custody, and the ED will take their statements in the Central Prison at Parappana Agarahara, sources said.