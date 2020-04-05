Elderly couple test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

Elderly couple test positive for COVID-19: Total now 146 in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 18:47 ist

An elderly couple from Bengaluru with a travel history to Dubai joined the list of coronavirus patients in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146, the health department said on Sunday. The list includes four deaths and 11 discharges. The 68-year old man and his 62-year old wife, hailing from Madiwala in the city, had returned from Dubai on March 22.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

 

Track live updates on coronavirus here

They were quarantined at a private hospital and have been asymptomatic. Meanwhile, the government appealed to people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in New Delhi to contact 080-29711171 Arogya Sahayavani, the medical helpline number.

 

