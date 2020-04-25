Ex-Bajrang Dal leader Mahendra Kumar passes away

Ex-Bajrang Dal leader Mahendra Kumar dead

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 23:31 ist

Former Bajrang Dal leader and social activist Mahendra Kumar died on Saturday due to a heart attack at a private hospital.

Kumar (47) was shifted to the hospital on Friday night following complaints of chest pain. He is survived by wife and two children. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the death. After his stint with the Bajrang Dal, of which he was the state convenor, Kumar was involved in social activities. Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy also condoled Kumar’s death. After quitting the Bajrang Dal, Kumar was briefly with JD(S).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Former
Bajarangdal
leader
Mahendra Kumar
passed away
Koppa

What's Brewing

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Developing countries shouldn't waste this crisis

Developing countries shouldn't waste this crisis

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

Newspapers lost Rs 4-5k Cr in 2 months, demand relief

Newspapers lost Rs 4-5k Cr in 2 months, demand relief

 