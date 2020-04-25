Ex-Bajrang Dal leader Mahendra Kumar dead

Former Bajrang Dal leader and social activist Mahendra Kumar died on Saturday due to a heart attack at a private hospital.

Kumar (47) was shifted to the hospital on Friday night following complaints of chest pain. He is survived by wife and two children. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the death. After his stint with the Bajrang Dal, of which he was the state convenor, Kumar was involved in social activities. Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy also condoled Kumar’s death. After quitting the Bajrang Dal, Kumar was briefly with JD(S).