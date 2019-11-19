Fanfare marks filing of nominations for bypolls

A massive show of strength, fanfare and drama marked filing of nomination papers for the December 5 byelections by BJP, Congress and JD(S) candidates on Monday.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part in a rally at Hoskote with Congress-rebel-turned BJP candidate M T B Nagaraj, a seething Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi accompanied party candidate Mahesh Kumathalli at Athani.

BJP candidate from K R Pet K C Narayana Gowda came under attack from his former partymen in a minor scuffle, while two JD(S) candidates K P Bachegowda and Radhakrishna filed nominations in Chikkaballapur.

After Nagaraj filed his nomination papers for the second time in Hoskote - winning which has turned to a prestige issue to the chief minister, Yediyurappa lashed out at BJP rebel candidate Sharath Bachegowda and his father B N Bachegowda for backstabbing the party. “MTB was included in the party only after the father-son duo consented to it,” he said.

Tension prevailed for a while at K R Pet after a procession by BJP-candidate Narayana Gowda was interrupted by JD(S) supporters who flung footwear and flags at him.

With the situation threatening to spiral out of control, police officials escorted Gowda from the venue as a precautionary measure.

At Athani, an irate DyCM Laxman Savadi accompanied Mahesh Kumathalli to file his nomination. Differences between them were clear as the two refused to make eye contact before and after filing nominations. Massive rallies were held in Gokak where Jarkiholi brothers are pitted against each other - not for the first time.

In an interesting development, Satish Jarkiholi - MLA from the nearby Yamkanmaradi constituency also filed his nomination from Congress along with his brother Lakhan Jarkiholi. Though Lakhan is the official Congress candidate, sources said that Satish also filed his nomination to preempt BJPs’ Ramesh Jarkiholi’s plans to strike a deal with Lakhan.

Citing technical reasons, Srushti Patil, daughter of BJP candidate B C Patil, also filed nomination as an independent candidate.

Nominations were filed from candidates from other constituencies also with much fanfare, with top BJP and Congress leaders accompanying the candidates.