Finding it tough to pay salaries to staff, says transport minister Laxman Savadi

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Saturday said all four state transport corporations combined had incurred losses worth Rs 4,000 crore and that the department was finding it tough to foot fuel bills and pay salary for its staff.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for bus stand in Honnavar, Savadi said, “The conductors and drivers are not responsible for the losses. They are doing their jobs honestly. We know the loss-making areas in the department and the necessary measures would be taken to plug the leak. In another three years, all four corporations will start generating good revenue.”

“The staff of transport corporations have been demanding government employee status for years now. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has constituted a committee to look into this demand,” Savadi, also the Deputy Chief Minister, said.

The state government owes Rs 3,000 crore to the four-state transport undertakings. The department will use the money for salary, PF and gratuity of the staff on a priority, he said.