Fire officials release safety measures for Deepawali 

Fire and Emergency officials on Saturday released a set of 17 guidelines for accident-free Deepavali festival ahead.

Calling upon members of the public to follow the guidelines, the department officials said that children should be allowed to light the crackers only under the supervision of elders.

Follow these guidelines

* Don't light crackers inside the home

* Light the crackers outside and away from combustible materials

* Don't wear loose, flowing clothes; hold sparklers away from the body

* Light crackers from the side; do not bend over the fireworks

* Never light fireworks in a metal container

* Never keep fireworks in the pocket

* Never store or open the fireworks near flame or source of heat

* Don't return to the fireworks once lit

* Never light fireworks like flower pots holding in hand

* Avoid lighting rockets or take precautionary measures

* Don't take unnecessary risks to show off to your friends

* Keep a bucket of water. In case of a burn injury, pour the water on it immediately

* Show concern for infants, aged persons, sick and animals

* Follow the guidelines of Covid-19

* In case of a fire accident, call 101 or 080-22971500