Five more Omicron cases detected in Karnataka, tally at 43

The state reported five new cases of Omicron infections on Wednesday.

Out of these, four have a history of international travel from the United States, Dubai and Ghana. The fifth person is a domestic traveller. This raises the official number of cases in Karnataka to 43.

Four of the cases were fully vaccinated and one, a 22-year-old Davangere woman who flew in from the United States on December 22, even had a Pfizer booster shot.

Vaccination details of one case, a 53-year-old Tamil Nadu native who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai on December 23, were unavailable.

This person had left the airport without waiting for the results of his RT-PCR test and travelled to his hometown Tiruchirapalli by car, where he was informed about the test result. In a tweet, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar noted “all positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.”

The remaining cases include a 24 year-old man from Bengaluru (who returned from the United States via Qatar), a 61 year-old man from Bengaluru who flew in from Ghana via Doha and a 41-year-old man, a Mumbai native who was found to be positive upon arrival in Mumbai from Bengaluru on December 23.

