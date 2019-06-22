Former VCs write to PM, Prez against Governor

Former vice chancellors in the state have filed a complaint before the president of India, prime minister and minister for parliamentary affairs alleging irregularities in state universities and also illegal appointments of vice chancellors in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Dr R Srinivas Gowda, secretary of the Association of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities, on Saturday, said, "The governor of the state is not responding to our requests and even the state government is not considering the issues raised by us over the irregularities at universities and illegal appointment of vice chancellors. So we were forced to write to the prime minister and the president."

"While appointing vice chancellors and constituting search committees, no parameter is being followed at the level of government and also at Raj Bhavan. We have brought this to the notice of the Governor, but it went in vein," said Dr Srinivas Gowda.

The forum members said allowing such irregularities to continue will lead to collapse of the entire higher education system.

They raised objection to the present recruitment system. They said some universities were allowed to take up direct recruitment, whereas others were asked to do it through Karnataka Examinations Authority, which is in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

"There is no provision under UGC for recruitment to vacancies at universities through any agency or authority. Such recruitment will not be recognized at UGC," said Dr S N Hegde, president of the association.

The forum demanded the Governor and the government to discuss issues with former vice chancellors and take their suggestions.