Freedom March: DK Shivakumar promises good governance

The Congress on Monday anchored a massive ‘Freedom March’ in Bengaluru on the occasion of India completing 75 years of independence, making it another show of strength for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

While the march was projected as an apolitical one, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar’s closing speech was aimed at the elections next year.

“I want your blessings to be with us. In the coming days, we will provide quality administration and serve you. We will keep your faith in the Congress alive,” Shivakumar said during the Freedom March valedictory at National College grounds where veteran singer Hariharan performed.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress takes out mega 'Freedom March' in Bengaluru

Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and others led the 7.5-km-long march from the Sangolli Rayanna Circle to National College.

Speaking at the valedictory, Siddaramaiah lamented that India still suffers from inequality. “Until we achieve financial and social equality, there’s no meaning to independence,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru from the government advertisement. “The Partition happened because of Jinnah and Mountbatten. It was not Nehru,” Siddaramaiah said.

According to Shivakumar, 1.01 lakh people had registered to take part in the Freedom March. The BJP had dubbed the Freedom March as Shivakumar’s counter to Siddaramaiah’s August 3 birthday bash at Davangere that drew lakhs of people. Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are seen as CM candidates if Congress wins next year.