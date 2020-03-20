Furore in Council over ill-treatment of Kannadigas in Goa

Following a furore in the Legislative Council on Friday over the Person of Goan Origin (POGO) movement, which, opposition leaders alleged, had threatened the safety of Kannadigas in Goa, the state government has assured to make an official statement on Monday on the issue.

BJP floor leader Kota Shrinivas Poojary assured that they would have a meeting with the chief minister and give an official statement on how the measures that Karnataka government would take, to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Goa.

The furore began even as Tourism, Kannada & Culture Minister C T Ravi claimed that he had spoken to Goa Chief Minister who had assured him that all Kannadigas were safe. “Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured me that the movement neither has public support nor the government’s support. The issue has been raked up by vested interests for political gains. All three governments- Karnataka, Goa and the Union government will ensure the safety of our people.”

Not satisfied by his reply, opposition leaders demanded the government to send an all-party delegation to Goa, to interact with Sawant and get his assurance on the safety of Kannadigas. “While we are demanding an assurance from the Goan administration, why are you speaking like the chief minister of that state?” Congress leader SR Patil said in retort to Ravi’s statement.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti further explained that the lives and livelihood of about 4 lakh Kannadigas was at threat owing to the movement: “Several people from Raichur and Gadag have been beaten up. They are in a vulnerable situation.” He urged the government to understand the ground reality.