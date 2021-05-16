Govt cautions about vector-borne diseases in Covid times

With the state experiencing wet weather, the health department, anticipating a fresh surge of vector-borne diseases, has appealed to the general public not to ignore any symptoms as they are identical to Covid-19 symptoms.

The officials have particularly cautioned about the outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

Coinciding with the National Dengue Day events on Sunday, the health department kick-started a campaign to create awareness on dengue on the theme - prevention of dengue starts from home. Speaking to media persons Dr Sudhakar said, "Every year about 15,000 to 20,000 people are prone to dengue infection in Karnataka. What is even more worrying is the fact that the symptoms are identical to Covid-19. Hence special care needs to be taken."

Urging the people to approach fever clinics Dr Sudhakar said, "Citizens must not ignore any symptoms. For any type of fever, people must report to the fever clinic and seek the opinion of the doctors. Testing is key to assess the type of infection and accordingly, treatment can be initiated."

Karnataka had reported a spurt in dengue cases in 2017 and 2019 with close to 18,000 cases and more than 10 deaths in both the years.