Govt slashes maximum marks for KPSC exams

The state government has notified changes in the recruitment process for gazetted probationers (Group A and B). The candidates will now write their exam for 1,250 marks, down from 1,750 marks. The government has also reduced the score for interviews (personality tests) from 200 to 50.

According to the Karnataka Recruitment of Gazetted Probationers (Appointment by Competitive Examinations) (Amendment) Rules 2020, the exams for these posts would henceforth be held for only five subjects instead of the seven subjects in practice until now.

Recruitment examination for gazetted probationers is conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission. At present, candidates write exams for seven subjects including two optional subjects of their choice. Of these, the government has dropped two papers which were conducted for 250 marks each, thereby reducing the overall total score from 1,750 to 1,250.

Further, while the personal interview was being held for 200 marks till now, according to the notification, it will be conducted for 80 marks. That apart, if a candidate secured more than 80 per cent or less than 40 per cent in the personal interview, the interview board had to provide in writing the reason for the same, according to the new regulations.