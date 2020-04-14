Govt to consider MSP for fruits, vegetables: Agri minister

Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Tuesday said that the government would consider the demand of support price for fruits and vegetables.

He was speaking at a meeting to review farming activities in the district.

“Farmers have submitted a memorandum seeking support price for fruits and vegetables as the produces are getting damaged due to lockdown. The government will consider the demand,” he said.

”The farmers should not lose hopes. People will suffer if farmers stop farming activities due to lockdown. I have undertaken a statewide tour to instill confidence among farmers. The government will conduct a survey to help farmers in this regard,” Patil said.

There are reports that pesticides used for fruits and vegetables lack quality. The department will take action in this regard. About Rs 20 lakh worth stocks of low quality pesticides have been seized in Chikkaballapur, he said.

“There is no question of government procuring horticultural and agricultural produces from farmers as the government has commissioned open market system,” the minister said.

“Stern action will be taken against agents for torturing farmers. Action will be taken against selling fertilisers in the black market. A vigilance squad has been constituted to keep an eye in this regard,” he said.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that he has discussed with the Maharashtra government the proposal of sending grapes. The Maharashtra government has assured to sell 10 kg boxes of grapes if they are packed and sent. The grapes will soon be sent to Maharashtra.

MLA S N Subba Reddy sought measures to fill up 50% vacant posts in agriculture department in Bagepalli taluk.

Patil assured that the problem of staff shortage in the agriculture department in the district would be solved.

“The staff of agriculture department on deputation to other departments will be called back. The government is recruiting 3,200 candidates with diploma in agriculture. Each candidate will handle two gram panchayats. The government will issue Kissan credit cards to farmers which will provide all data needed for farmers,” Patil said.

ZP president M B Chikkanarasimhaiah, vice-president Nirmala P Muniraju, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Fouzia B Taranum, deputy commissioner R Latha, SP G K Mithun Kumar and leaders of farmers’ bodies were present.