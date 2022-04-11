Govt will not tolerate violence: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will not tolerate those taking the law into their hands and resorting to violence.

Speaking to media persons at the helipad in Adi Udupi on Monday, he said “Ours is a government formed as per the Constitution of India. We have been considering all equally and have been maintaining law and order in the state. There is nothing wrong with organizations promoting their ideologies. However, we will not tolerate any violence.”

To a query on opposition leaders' allegations that the Chief Minister is silent on the controversies and issues that are raked up in the society, CM Bommai said “ I may not be speaking but my actions are speaking. We have been taking all necessary decisions and actions at the right time. We need not learn from Siddaramaiah about our functioning."

Further, he said “Congress had dropped several murder cases registered against members of a few organisations in the state when they were in power. Where was their duty consciousness when they dropped murder charges against members of a few organisation? We know how to maintain law and order in our state. Ours is a pro-development state. Several Hindu youths were murdered when they (Congress) were in power,” Bommai said while lashing at Siddaramaiah.

On plans of saffron outfits launching a Hindu Task Force against Love Jihad, the CM said: “There are many laws that were enacted by the previous governments. Hence, everything will go as per law and protecting the law is our duty.”

To a query on whether the government plans to ban organisations that are allegedly behind the murder of Hindu youths, the CM said, “You will come to know about it in the days to come.”

Medical college in Udupi

The CM said preparatory plans are underway to start a government medical college under PPP mode in Udupi. The preliminary work related to the medical college has commenced. Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka (iDeCK) is preparing a detailed project report for the medical college. The final decision will be taken by the government, he added.