Guidelines to prevent and contain spread of new variant of coronavirus soon: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said his department will discuss with the Home Department on prevention and containment of a new variant of coronavirus and come up with guidelines soon.

A release from the Minister's office, quoting him, said there will be new guidelines for New Year celebrations and that he will hold a meeting with the Home Department regarding this soon.

Regarding vaccine trials, Sudhakar said third stage trials are being conducted in various states including Karnataka.

"Anyone can volunteer to take the vaccine at this stage.I have personally appealed to many frontline warriors, especially medical students to volunteer for trials," he said.