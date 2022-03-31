Halal, secularism cannot co-exist: C T Ravi

  • Mar 31 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 03:35 ist
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH File Photo

Halal meat and secular ideals cannot co-exist, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said Thursday.

Taking questions at a news conference, Ravi said that society should answer whether Halal certificate is essential to consider oneself secular. “Progressives, thinkers and Muslim scholars should respond to this query,” he said.

Ravi contended that there are various facets of Jihad and it is essential to fight against it. “If Halal is not related to a religious practice, then we can accept it,” he said.

“People should answer whether they want Constitution in the country or Sharia law. Terms such as ‘Darul Ulum’ and ‘Darul Islam’ should be taken up for discussion. Then it will be clear who is communal and who is liberal,” Ravi said.

State executive meet

Ravi said that the BJP state executive committee meeting will be held on April 16 and 17 in Vijayanagara district in the presence of the party’s national president J P Nadda. The meet will chart the roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections and party activities, he added.

