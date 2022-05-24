ZP polls: HC grants 12 weeks to Karnataka govt

HC grants 12 weeks to Karnataka govt to complete delimitation, reservation exercise for ZP-TP polls

The HC made it clear to the government that it cannot seek an extension

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 17:26 ist

The Karnataka High Court has given 12 weeks' time to the State Government for the delimitation exercise and to prepare the reservation list for the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats.

The HC accepted the 12 weeks time sought by the state in the memo filed before it. The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) had approached the HC following the Supreme Court directions to hold the elections immediately.

The state government had constituted a delimitation panel and a backward classes commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge, the HC was informed. The SEC accepted the government's proposal.

The HC made it clear to the government that it cannot seek an extension.

The HC directed the SEC to announce the elections within a week after the government completes the delimitation and reservation exercise.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Zilla Panchayat elections
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court
India News

What's Brewing

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 