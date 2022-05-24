HC grants 12 weeks to Karnataka govt to complete delimitation, reservation exercise for ZP-TP polls

The Karnataka High Court has given 12 weeks' time to the State Government for the delimitation exercise and to prepare the reservation list for the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats.
The HC accepted the 12 weeks time sought by the state in the memo filed before it. The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) had approached the HC following the Supreme Court directions to hold the elections immediately.
The state government had constituted a delimitation panel and a backward classes commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge, the HC was informed. The SEC accepted the government's proposal.
The HC made it clear to the government that it cannot seek an extension.
The HC directed the SEC to announce the elections within a week after the government completes the delimitation and reservation exercise.
