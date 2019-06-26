HDK warns petitioning PSU workers of police caning

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool and threatened to order caning by police when a group of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) employees in Raichur district waylaid the bus in which he was travelling to submit a memorandum.

“I will order police to lathi charge... You vote for Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) and expect me to solve your problem...You don’t deserve any respect,” he warned YTPS employees.

The incident happened when Kumaraswamy was travelling from Raichur town to Karegudda village, where he was scheduled to hold Grama Vastavya (village stay) programme. The YTPS employees wanted to submit a memorandum to the CM on problems they were facing.

Later, the aggrieved employees staged a protest and shouted slogans.

The Chief Minister has taken up a village stay programme to bring the administration close to people. He held the first village stay at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district.