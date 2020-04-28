Heavy rains destroy horticultural crops in Kolar dist

Heavy rains destroy horticultural crops in Kolar district

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:34 ist

Parts of Bangarpet and KGF taluks in Kolar district received heavy rains on Tuesday. The rains and hailstones destroyed horticultural crops in the region. It rained continuously for over 30 minutes from 3 pm. The gusty winds brought down electricity poles and trees in many villages.

Many fields were inundated. It rained heavily at Maragal, Beerandahalli, Mavalli, Aithandahalli, Kavaranahalli and Lakshmipura villages in Bangarpet taluk and at Dasarahosahalli, D K Halli and surrounding villages in KGF taluk.

