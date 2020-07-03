Heavy showers batter Kalaburagi and coastal districts

Incessant showers since Thursday night have thrown life out of gear in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district and coastal districts. North and south interior Karnataka and Malnad also witnessed widespread rain in the last 24 hours.

Chincholi taluk received showers of hitherto unseen proportions during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Chincholi town received an unprecedented 122 mm (12 cm) of rain in four hours.

The downpour brought misery to the people with rainwater gushing the houses and flooding the fields. Vehicular movement was disrupted along Murki-Handaraki stretch on State Highway 122 for five hours owing to submergence of a bridge.

According to taluk officials, the water level in Chandrampalli reservoir and Lower Mullamari project by two and one metres respectively.

All three coastal districts have been experiencing heavy to very heavy showers for the past two days. Honnavar town in Uttara Kannada recorded a whopping 17 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Friday). Mangaluru and Moodbidri witnessed 16 cm of rain each followed by Ankola 13, Karkala 12 and Uppinangady, Gokarna, Karwar, Kumta 10 cm each.

Water level in most of the west-flowing rivers has increased by a good measure in the last 48 hours following the downpour in the region.

Many parts of Malnad and north and south interior Karnataka have been receiving spells of mild to moderate rain in the last two days.

Orange alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has sounded orange alert for the coastal districts for next four days (till July 7).

The southwest monsoon is active over the state. The coastal districts are likely to receive heavy showers from July 4 to 7. With the wind speed picking up, fishermen should not venture into the Arabian Sea, said IMD Director C S Patil.