His library torched, Rajkumar-inspired Kannada torchbearer doesn't want to give up

It's 8 am and a group of people is immersed in reading newspapers by the roadside. A dozen newspapers hang on a string pegged to two trees behind them.

Until a week ago, here stood a Kannada library. It was burnt in an alleged arson. Still, newspaper readers continue to gather here every morning.

The makeshift library in Rajiv Nagar, Mysuru, was set up in 2011 by Syed Issaq, 62, a daily wage labourer, to encourage the habit of reading among children and adults in the locality. Ever since his library was torched, Issaq has found support from hundreds of good Samaritans, who pooled money to help rebuild the library.

The library itself owes its origins to a newspaper article featuring thespian Dr Rajkumar, Issaq recalls.

Read | Help pours in for torched library

One day, during a break from work, Issaq was resting under a tree when he chanced upon Rajkumar’s photograph in the newspaper. An ardent fan, Issaq immediately went and bought a copy of the paper.

“I took someone’s help from a nearby shop to read the article since my reading skills are poor. Later, at least four others read the paper. This inspired me to provide newspapers to interested readers,” Issaq says.

After that day, Issaq would buy and keep newspapers for anyone interested in reading. Soon, he had a collection of 18 newspapers every day and his efforts drew accolades from locals.

The next step was to add books to his collection. “I bought only two books: I paid Rs 28 for a book on Rajkumar and Rs 23 for a collection of Kuvempu’s works.”

With his efforts getting noticed, Issaq started receiving book donations. Over a decade, he managed to build a library that housed 11,000 books. The book collection was multi-religious, multil-ingual and a majority of them was in Kannada, he says.

But building the library was far from easy. His library also had Quran, Bhagavad Gita and the Bible. Although most people in the neighbourhood welcomed his initiative, some opposed it. He had to change the location of his makeshift library four times over the years.

The library that got burnt stood on government land. “Initially, some locals complained to officials that I was building a house. When the officials came for inspection, they were convinced that I wasn’t using the space for personal gains,” Issaq says.

Nonetheless, opposition from one group of people continued. Issaq and his wife have slept on the footpath many nights to guard the library. “The miscreants would pelt stones at the library at night to scare us away. They would drop nasty notes, implicating my family.”

What made him sustain the library in spite of opposition?

“In this locality, Urdu is the predominant language. I wanted to start a Kannada library so that both adults and children could benefit from it,” he says.

Many, including children, have made use of the library over the years. A nearby Urdu school made use of these books to teach Kannada to students.

"I still haven’t got back at least 1,000 books. But I don't mind. There was no reader subscription for the library and it was free of cost for all," he says.

His passion for Kannada began in his childhood while watching Rajkumar’s films. “They were not mere films, but life lessons.”

Born in Ganjam near Srirangapatna, Issaq left his village when he was eight, never attended school and did odd jobs.

“My employer had given me Rs 2 to bring groceries. Someone stole the money. Fearing repercussions, I ran away from the village. I went back when I was 22. By then, my father had passed away and my brothers married. They all believed I was dead. My mother was overjoyed to see me back,” he narrates.

With donations pouring in, Issaq wants to name the new library after Rajkumar.

"I couldn’t go to school, I couldn’t afford it for my children beyond primary education. I don't want other children to suffer a similar fate," he says, adding that he wants to hoist the Karnataka flag in front of the library.

“All I want is space to take it forward. My son and I will sustain the efforts,” he says.

Education Minister extends helping hand

Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed the Department of Public Libraries to give Syed Issaq funds from Rajaram Mohan Roy Library Foundation to rebuild his library. Also, he has directed the department to donate books from its collection of selected authors. Meanwhile, Issaq has requested all donations to be made only after he gets space.