Holiday for schools across Shivamogga on July 24

Holiday declared for schools across Shivamogga on July 24 following heavy rain

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 23 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

District administration declared holiday for primary and high schools across the district on July 24 following heavy rain that has been lashing the region for the past three days.

In a press note, Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani asked authorities to ensure the safety of students. 

