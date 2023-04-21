I-T raids at Hiriyur JD(S) candidate's farmhouse

The income tax sleuths on Friday searched the farmhouse of Hiriyur JD(S) candidate M Ravindrappa at Mungusuvalli in Dharmapur hobli of Chitradurga district.

A team of 20 I-T officials raided the farmhouse and took into their custody some important documents, it is said.

The officials questioned the workers in the farmhouse and have asked Ravindrappa and his family members not to leave their house till further order. The officials continued the search till late on Friday night.

Ravindrappa entered electoral politics after retiring as chief engineer in the Minor Irrigation department. The JD(S) candidate has declared assets worth Rs 7.5 crore in an affidavit submitted to the poll panel while filing his nomination papers.