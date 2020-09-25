In Covid-hit academic year, PU dept mulls 40% cut in syllabus

The prolonged delay in the resumption of the academic session has prompted the Pre-University Education Department to consider a 40% reduction in II PUC syllabus for the current academic year.

The department, which has already cut the syllabus by 30% as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is now planning to reduce it by another 10%.

Sources in the department told DH that the continuing uncertainty over the opening of campuses for regular classes and also the loss of academic days due to the Covid-19 pandemic have forced the officials to consider a further cut. “The discussion is on. An official order about the total reduction in the syllabus will be issued soon,” a department official told DH.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Previously, as recommended by the HRD Ministry, the syllabus was reduced by 30% owing to the crisis situation up to the month of August. “Keeping in mind the spike in Covid-19 cases, the department is considering a second cut in the syllabus," said another official.

The department officials clarified that till date, there is no clarity on the reopening of PU colleges. “Perhaps it would take two more months to resume physical classes. Students cannot prepare for exams by studying the entire syllabus. It will also be difficult for teachers to cover the entire syllabus in the remaining academic period,” officials said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 24

BU mulls cut in syllabus

The Bangalore University is also considering a reduction in the syllabus for the current academic year for all semesters of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As per the UGC’s latest guidelines, which had tentatively directed colleges to resume classes for the first semesters from November 1, the BU has convened a meeting of the Board of Studies to discuss the reduction of syllabus without losing out on content.