Infra push around Hoysala temples as India awaits Unesco nod

Areas around Belur and Halebid temples in Hassan district are witnessing an infrastructure push after the central government nominated the Hoysala temples to be listed under the Unesco World Heritage Sites for 2022-23. From a three-star hotel to good quality roads, the tourism department has taken up various developmental measures around the temples to attract visitors.

Although the development of the temples itself comes under the ambit of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the tourism department is working to boost tourism near the sites. “The 1.4-kilometre stretch of connecting road between Belur Chennakeshava temple and bus stand has been completed at a cost of Rs 1.91 crore. The project was announced in 2012-13,” said Anand Singh, Minister of Tourism, during the just-concluded Budget session of the state legislature to a question asked by local MLA Lingesh K S.

The minister also pointed out to the MLA that a three-star hotel with 75 rooms is being built at a cost of Rs 20.71 crore and that the foundation stone has been laid for the same. To further help tourists with options for accommodation, funds have been released for the construction of Yatri Nivas in Halebid near Hoysaleshwara temple and also near the Hulikalleshwara temple in Gone Somanahalli. While work is in progress for one of them, the other two are expected to start soon.

For the conservation of Amrutheshwara temple in Vishnusamudra (Belur), Rs 1 crore has been released by the government out of the total Rs 1.75 crore allocated. In addition, a kitchen and dining hall will also be constructed near Kashilingeshwara temple in Minuganahalli at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. The government had also released Rs 1.06 crore to the Belur municipality to ensure the safety of food and the environment.

The tourism department has also completed the acquisition of more than 600 acres behind the Channakeshava temple in Belur under the Heritage Passport scheme.

