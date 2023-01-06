IS conspiracy case: NIA arrests 2 in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency had conducted search operations in six locations of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga ,Davangere and Bengaluru on Thursday and arrested two persons in connection with Shivamogga IS conspiracy case.

Tweeting a release, NIA said that the case is related to the conspiracy hatched by the arrested to further the terror activities of the Islamic State and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The arrested are Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh from Varamballi in Udupi and Huzair Farhan Baig from Tipu Sulthan Nagar in Shivamogga. The investigation revealed that Maaz Muneer had radicalized his close assocaite and collegemate Reshaan.

Both the arrested had received funds from their IS handler through crypto wallet for furthering terrorist activities of the IS. As a part of their larger violent and disruptionst designs, they also indulged in arson, and targeting of vehicles and other establishments such as liquor shops, godowns and transformers.

During the search conducted at various locations, the officials seized digital devices, incriminating documents from the houses of the arrested and suspects. The NIA had already arrested two others in connection with the IS conspiracy case recently. Further investigation is in progress.