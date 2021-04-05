JD(S) seeks action against Zameer over racist remark

JD(S) seeks action against Zameer over racist remark on H D Kumaraswamy

During his election rally speech on March 30, Khan can be heard calling Kumaraswamy "Kaala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy)

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 19:51 ist
Congress legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) on Monday sought legal action against Congress legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for his alleged racist comment on former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The Bengaluru Yuva Janata Dal, in its complaint against Khan, stated that he made a derogatory comment against Kumaraswamy during a recent election campaign in Basavakalyan.

During his election rally speech on March 30, Khan can be heard calling Kumaraswamy "Kaala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy).

The JD(S) has fielded Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri, a Muslim, for the Basavakalyan bypolls in the hope of wooing minority voters. "Ali saab is a nice man. This nice man was misled by our 'Kaala Kumaraswamy' and was made the candidate," Khan said in his speech, adding that the JD(S) would cast Ali aside after the elections. 

Taking objection to the racial remark, the regional party's youth wing handed over a complaint to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant seeking strict action against the Congress leader. 

It is a 3-way fight in the Basavakalyan bypolls between BJP's Sharanu Salagar, Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri of the JD(S) and Congress's Mala Narayan Rao, wife of MLA Narayan Rao, whose death necessitated this bypolls. 

