Jobs given to family members of teachers who died of Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:23 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar issued appointment orders. Credit: DH file photo

The family members of the 130 government school teachers, who died due to Covid-19, have been given the appointment orders for jobs on compassionate grounds.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar issued appointment orders to the family members of the deceased teachers here on Thursday.

“Losing teachers is not just a loss for schools, but for the students and for society. To extend help for the families of such teachers, we have decided to give their family members a job in the department on compassionate grounds,” Suresh Kumar said.

