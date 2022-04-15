K S Eshwarappa confident of becoming minister again

Before leaving Shivamogga Urban Constituency, which he represents in the Karnataka State Assembly, veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa told his party workers and supporters that he would come clean in the probe on corruption charges and become a minister again.

Addressing party workers in a meeting in Shivamogga, he said "I am accused in a suicide case involving contractor Santosh Patil. So, If I continue as minister, it gives the impression that I could influence the probe. So, I have decided to quit my ministerial post."

Defending his decision to quit the post, he said "BJP central leaders must feel that I have set a new benchmark in the party to ensure that tainted persons would not continue in power. Those who conspired against me may be happy now. But my name will be cleared."

He said "I am really wondering if I have so many followers. Party workers, legislators and ministers across the state said they are with me in the hard times. This kind of support instilled new confidence in me."

