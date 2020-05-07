Karantaka to have two Gulf evacuation flight: Sadananda Gowda

The Centre has arranged two flights from Gulf countries to Karnataka to bring stranded people from the state immediately, said Union Minister for Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday.

The first flight from Dubai to Mangaluru will arrive on May 12, Gowda told Deccan Herald.

Another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be arranged soon and the exact date is yet to be decided, Gowda said.

These two flights are immediate arrangements and there are few more flights in the second stage of evacuation, Union Minister added

After complaints from Karantaka that no flights were arranged for Karnataka from Gulf under the Centre's massive evacuation plan, Gowda spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue. " Jaishankar has agreed to arrange special flights for exclusively for Karnataka passengers," Gowda said.

Around 1903 people from Karnataka residing in Gulf countries have registered themselves to return to the state in evacuation flights.