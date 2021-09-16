Karnataka allows international, other UG students to study Kannada for just one semester

In a major relief for the overseas and non-Kannada students pursuing higher education courses in Karnataka, the state government on Wednesday clarified that these students will have to study 'functional Kannada' only for one semester. during the first year of the programme.

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the state government had earlier made it mandatory to study Kannada for two years triggering criticism among the student community and academics circles. The department has also received objections from higher education institutions across the state.

Considering the state-wide objections, the department of collegiate education on Wednesday issued a revised order which stated, " The students who have not studied Kannada in second PUC (+2/12th Grade) have the option of getting an exemption and studying it only for one semester. Other domicile students will have to study Kannada for four semesters besides another language of their choice."

