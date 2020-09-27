Karnataka bandh: Normal services will not be disrupted, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Urging farmer groups to withdraw the Karnataka bandh scheduled Monday, September 28, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government wouldn't allow the disruption of public services.

Addressing reporters, he said, "Farmer leaders should understand the objective of amendments to APMC and refrain from creating any unnecessary confusion. They should withdraw the bandh and there was no scope for it too."

Farmer organisations have called for a statewide bandh protesting the amendments to APMC and Land Reform Act. A meeting held with Yediyurappa and leaders of various farmer groups on withdrawing protests, held Friday, was unfruitful.

Amendments to APMC Act are being introduced to provide complete freedom for the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the state or country, the CM said, adding that 90 percent of the farmers have welcomed the changes.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the government did not support the bandh. "All government and private offices, buses, taxis and other services will remain operational in the state. If any anti-social elements are found forcing people (to observe bandh) or pelt stones, stern action will be taken," he said.

All precautionary measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents. There was nothing for the public to fear, he added.