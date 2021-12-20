Karnataka begins issuing 'BH' series for vehicle registrations

Karnataka has begun issuing BH ('Bharat') series of registration numbers for a select group of vehicle owners, to enable smooth transfer of government employees from one state to another.

J Purushotham, additional commissioner for transport (E&EG), said the department began processing the applications for BH series two days ago.

As per the rules, he said, those seeking BH series should be central government or PSU employees or employees of firms and organisations that have establishments in more than four states.

Vehicles from other states migrating to Karnataka have to intimate the authorities within 15 days from the date of entry and register in the local RTO within the next 12 months. The process involves a whole set of procedures besides payment of fees.

Watch latest videos by DH here: