Karnataka begins issuing 'BH' series for vehicles

Karnataka begins issuing 'BH' series for vehicle registrations

Those seeking BH series should be central govt or PSU workers or workers of firms that are in more than four states

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 20 2021, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 00:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka has begun issuing BH ('Bharat') series of registration numbers for a select group of vehicle owners, to enable smooth transfer of government employees from one state to another.

J Purushotham, additional commissioner for transport (E&EG), said the department began processing the applications for BH series two days ago.

As per the rules, he said, those seeking BH series should be central government or PSU employees or employees of firms and organisations that have establishments in more than four states.

Vehicles from other states migrating to Karnataka have to intimate the authorities within 15 days from the date of entry and register in the local RTO within the next 12 months. The process involves a whole set of procedures besides payment of fees.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Vehicles
registration

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 