Karnataka: Biggest single-day spike of 7,908 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reported its highest single-day spike of 7,908 Covid-19 cases on Friday.

The day's tally took the state’s case count to 2,11,108. The state also recorded 104 more Covid-19 deaths, as the toll swelled to 3,717.

As on August 14, the state has 79,201 active cases. With a total of 6,940 patients walking out of hospitals across the state post-recovery, on Friday, the total number of recoveries went up to 1.28 lakh.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The state, on Friday, tested 56,638 samples - 27,216 RTPCR tests and 29,422 rapid antigen tests.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,452 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The virus-hit Ballari witnessed 608 new cases while Shivamogga saw 413 new infections. As many as 20 districts reported fresh infections in three figures while the remaining nine districts recorded cases in two digits.