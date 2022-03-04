Karnataka Budget 2022 Live: Will CM Bommai woo voters with sops?

A mountain of expectations. That’s how Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office described the anticipation surrounding his maiden Budget that he will present at 12.30 pm today in the Legislative Assembly. This is likely to be the last full-fledged Budget before the 2023 Assembly polls. The 2023-24 Budget may be presented early next year, but it will be a vote-on-account considering the polls. Stay tuned for latest updates.
'Waive off registration fees and road taxes on electric vehicles'
The government was asked to waive off registration fees and road taxes on electric vehicles along with incentives up to Rs 30,000 per vehicle. TheKarnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) demanded soft loans fromthe KarnatakaStateFinancial Corporation at 4% for MSMEs and startups.
Trade bodies seek export promotion, incentives for EVs in Karnataka Budget
The industry and trade representatives on Saturday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to allocate adequate funds in the 2022-23 budget for infrastructure in industrial layouts, promotion of exports and incentives for electric vehicles.
Karnataka budget 2022: Will CM woo voters with sops?
On March 4, all eyes will be on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as he will present his maiden state budget.
Two years of acute economic distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had left little room for fiscal manoeuvring. However, revenue collection has improved since the dreaded Delta wave last year, allowing for some big-ticket announcements in the budget.
Forum demands Rs 1,000-crore budgetary allocation for BMTC
A day before the budget presentation, bus commuters on Thursday requested the chief minister to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and take steps to encourage public transport.
Bommai to present 2022-23 Budget today
A mountain of expectations. That's how Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office described the anticipation surrounding his maiden Budget that he will present at 12.30 pm on Friday in the Legislative Assembly.
