Karnataka Budget 2022 Live: Will CM Bommai woo voters with sops?

A mountain of expectations. That’s how Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office described the anticipation surrounding his maiden Budget that he will present at 12.30 pm today in the Legislative Assembly. This is likely to be the last full-fledged Budget before the 2023 Assembly polls. The 2023-24 Budget may be presented early next year, but it will be a vote-on-account considering the polls. Stay tuned for latest updates.