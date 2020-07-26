Karnataka civic worker dies after 3 hospitals deny him admission

In a shocking incident, a civic worker, who was turned away by three private hospitals in Davanagere on Saturday, succumbed to the respiratory illness at Chigateri District Hospital on Sunday.

The civic worker, aged 35, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had developed breathlessness a week back. He was sent home following the treatment. On Saturday, his condition worsened. He visited three private hospitals in the city, but was turned away by the hospitals citing shortage of beds.

After his father-in-law, who is the district president of civic workers’ association, called up Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi and urged him to help get a bed for his ailing son-in-law, the Chigateri Hospital authorities arranged for a bed.

However, it was too late for the doctors to revive the civic worker. The throat swab sample of the deceased civic worker has returned negative for Covid-19

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has warned the hospitals of stringent action if they refuse admission to the patients.

Retired cop dies waiting for ambulance

In yet another case of alleged medical negligence, a 65-year-old retired police constable succumbed to Covid-19 at his house in Aland, Kalaburagi district, on Sunday waiting for an ambulance for four days.

The family members of the deceased said after he tested positive for the virus, the constable called the GIMS hospital seeking an admission to the isolation ward of the hospital. His condition worsened on Saturday and died at his house the following day.

Former MLA B R Patil accused the district administration and the health department of negligence in getting the constable admitted to the hospital.