Karnataka clears 59 projects worth Rs 3,455 crore

The state government has cleared 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3,455.39 crore that are expected to create 18,567 jobs, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Wednesday.

The projects were cleared at the 137th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) chaired by Nirani on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from Nirani's office, the Committee considered and approved 11 large- and medium-sized industrial projects with investments exceeding Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 2,186.70 crore will create employment for 10,559 people.

In the meeting, 46 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared worth Rs 1,049.19 crore, creating 8,008 jobs.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of Rs 219.50 crore, the statement said.