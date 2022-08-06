Bommai cancels Delhi trip after testing Covid positive

Karnataka CM Bommai cancels Delhi trip after testing positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 09:53 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

His trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. The CM is under self-isolation.

Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Covid-19
Coronavirus

