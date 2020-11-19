Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's media advisor Mahadeva Prakash resigns

CM Yediyurappa's media advisor Mahadeva Prakash resigns

Prakash, a senior journalist, was picked as the chief minister’s media advisor in August 2019 after the BJP government came to power

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 16:17 ist
Mahadeva Prakash. Credit: YouTube screengrab (Bangalore Political Action Committee BPAC)

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s media advisor Mahadeva Prakash has tendered his resignation, making this the second high-profile exit from the chief minister’s office over the last one month. 

Prakash, a senior journalist, was picked as the chief minister’s media advisor in August 2019 after the BJP government came to power. 

“I am resigning from the post of media advisor due to personal reasons,” Prakash stated in his letter to Yediyurappa, thanking him for the opportunity. 

Earlier this month, another senior journalist MB Maramkal was removed as the chief minister’s political advisor. Sources attributed this to a fallout Maramkal had with one of Yediyurappa’s family members.

Both Prakash and Maramkal are Lingayats, the dominant community to which Yediyurappa belongs. They are seen as staunch Yediyurappa supporters. 

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Lingayat
BJP

