Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th Budget on July 7

All eyes are on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he will present his record 14th Budget on Friday. The Budget assumes significance as the CM has to make provisions for the five guarantees, which his Congress party had announced before the Assembly elections.

The implementation of the five poll guarantees is expected to cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 60,000 crore annually. The Chief Minister had already said that some strict austerity measures will be announced. He has hinted that the size of the Budget this year could be about Rs 3.35 lakh crore.