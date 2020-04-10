Karnataka declares results for classes 1 to 9

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  • Apr 10 2020, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 20:28 ist
The Department of Public Instructions, Karnataka, has declared results for students from classes 1 to 9 on the Students Achievements Tracking System (SATS). The portal has been opened up for all students to access.

The state government had earlier decided to promote all students from classes 1 to 9 based on their internal assessments and periodical tests such as FA 1, 2, 3, 4 and Summative Assessments 1 and 2.

K G Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instructions said, "The data has been collated and published on the SATS. The marks and transfer certificates are now available on the same portal and can be accessed by all."

If students achieve a 'failed' grade, then remedial classes will be conducted and these students can give online exams or regular exams can be conducted after classes commence

