Karnataka: Dept issues norms to protect deemed forests

Days after DH reported that deemed forest land in Hassan was granted for mining in violation of rules, the Forest Department issued guidelines to prevent such illegalities and protect 3.3 lakh hectares of land. An interim report submitted to the government also promised action against the erring official.

Following a Supreme Court order, Karnataka had notified 3,30,186.23 hectares (8.16 lakh acres) as deemed forest. Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) are vested with the responsibility to protect the newly notified forests.

On May 29, DH reported that the Hassan DCF gave permission for quarrying in land notified as deemed forest.

In a letter dated May 31, the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Force) R K Singh cites the report while issuing guidelines to DCFs. The letter says some of the survey numbers notified as deemed forests include parts of revenue land. In such cases, a joint survey needs to be conducted by forest and revenue departments to identify the boundaries.

Confusion over boundaries has led to the exploitation of forests, with DCFs granting no-objection certificates (NOC) for mining and commercial activities.

The letter lays out guidelines while looking into proposals for such activities. DCFs have to verify the distance from the notified (deemed) forest area, proximity to protected area buffer zone as per the Wildlife Act, proximity to the eco-sensitive zone etc.

The letter says instances like the violation in Hassan do not set a good example for forest conservation. “From now on, the above guidelines should be followed while issuing NOC for non-forest activities in areas notified as deemed forest,” it reads.

A senior official said the confusion would end only after a joint survey. “We need to set up physical and digital boundaries for all forest areas, including deemed forests. Only then will the exploitation stop completely,” he said.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said efforts will be made to complete a joint survey. “I have sought a full report on the Hassan incident. With regard to the joint survey, we will get it done,” he added.

The department has submitted an interim report to the additional chief secretary of the department based on preliminary information about the Hassan incident.

A final report will be submitted after getting a response from the DCF concerned.