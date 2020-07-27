Karnataka: Former minister Raja Madangopal Nayak dies at 70

Former state minister Raja Madangopal Nayak (70) died on Monday, three days after he tested positive for Covid-19, at ESI Hospital in Kalaburagi.

The three-time MLA from Shorapur (Surpur) Assembly constituency, Nayak was rushed to ESI hospital on Friday after he tested positive for novel coronavirus. He had contracted pneumonia and lost his battle against the virus on Monday morning.

Nayak, who had served as APMC, Small Savings and Lottery minister in the Veerappa Moily Cabinet from Nov 1992 to Dec 1994, is the first high-profile politician from the state to succumb to Covid-19.

He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 on a Congress ticket from Surpur. Nayak was re-elected in two subsequent elections to Assembly in 1985 and 1989.

Nayak, however, tasted defeat in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Raichur. Contesting on JD(S) ticket, he lost to Venkatesh Naik by a slander margin of 501 votes.

He is survived by wife and two sons.

The mortal remains of Madangopal Nayak were laid to rest at his native Shellgi in Surpur taluk on Monday evening, as per the prescribed protocol governing the funeral of Covid victims, sources said.