Karnataka gears up for possible second Covid-19 wave; Purchases equipment, drugs

Anticipating a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the state government has got into a preparatory mode. The Covid-19 task force on Friday resolved to ramp up testing and ensure adequate supply of oxygen and medicine to district and taluk hospitals across the state.

The ministerial task force, headed by Deputy Chef Minister Govid Karjol and comprising ministers S Suresh Kumar, K Sudhakar and C C Patil, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and senior officials, discussed Covid preparedness for the next three months.

“If the second wave starts, we do not want a shortage of oxygen, which we experienced a few months ago. In this respect, oxygen generators by both technologies, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and vacuum swing adsorption (VSA), will be installed in 10 district hospitals and 30 taluk hospitals. Rs 37.72 crore has been approved for the same,” Sudhakar said.

The government has also sanctioned Rs 45 crore for purchase of equipment, including ten lakh rapid antigen test kits at a cost of Rs 11.32 crore, and emergency drugs worth Rs 22.50 crore, he said.

"Just because the positivity rate of coronavirus is less, we should not believe that we can escape the second wave. The Technical Advisory Committee (on Covid-19) has recommended enhancing the testing," he added.

The Task Force held a detailed meeting with the officials from the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Haveri and Udupi, which Sudhakar said were conducting less tests. Under no circumstances, targeted testing should be reduced.

On the plans for delivery of the vaccine once it was available, Sudhakar said a new mobile application has been developed. The officials have been asked to input details of vaccine administering centres in the application and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.

The first vaccine beneficiaries of the vaccine will be the front-line workers including healthcare personnel in private and government hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

Testing kits

For the next 90 days, 10 lakh Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits worth Rs 11.32 crore will be procured. “We have already given approval for purchasing RAT kits worth Rs 45 crore. Further, a Rs 22.5 crore has been sanctioned to procure emergency medicines,” the Sudhakar said.

The minister said that the private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 1,800 - Rs 2,000 for a Remdesivir vial. “It has been brought to our notice that private hospitals are charging around Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for a Remdesivir injection. The government is getting it at Rs 1,800 per injection. Hence, private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 1,800 - Rs 2,000 per injection. Under KPME Act, action will be taken against them,” he said.

For RT-PCR test consumables, the task force has approved Rs 10.22 crore for 90 days.

Testing targets

The virus-hit Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Haveri, Yadgir, Bengaluru Urban, and Ballari districts were given targets for testing in a video conference held on Friday between the minister and administration of respective districts. “The testing rate in these districts was low compered to other districts. Under any circumstance, the targets set for Covid tests have to be met,” Sudhakar said.

Vaccine storage

“We have observed lapses in uploading of vaccine storage details in certain districts. We have told them that by Saturday the details have to be updated,” the minister said.