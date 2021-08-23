Karnataka generated 4,113 tonne Covid-19 waste from Jan 2020 to June 2021, state informs NGT 2021

A total of 4,113 tonne of Covid-19 waste was generated in Karnataka from January 2020 to June 2021, the state has informed the National Green Tribunal.

The state also informed the tribunal that it has taken steps to ensure scientific disposal of the waste.

In May 2021, a total of 587 tonne of Covid-19 waste was generated, which was highest in comparison to the remaining months during that period, the state informed the Green Bench in its affidavit.

The state government, in its compliance report about the handling of Covid-19 waste, also informed the NGT that Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has identified 36,021 health care establishments in the state and a total 77.54 tonne of bio-medical waste generated per day which was either treated in captive or at 27 common bio-medical waste treatment facilities in the state.

Earlier the NGT principal bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has asked all states to take steps towards scientific disposal of Covid-19 waste.

The bench also directed the Chief Secretary of States and Union Territories to closely monitor the scientific storage, transport, handling, management and disposal of waste as its improper handling poses a grave threat to the environment and health of people.

The NGT, while directing the state Departments of Environment and pollution control boards to ensure compliance of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, sought an action taken report from the states.

The Tribunal suggested the Centre and state governments adopt best practices in disposal of Covid-19 waste and create awareness about the precautions and steps to be taken by all handlers and workers as well as citizens.